SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police will be looking to add more female officers to its force as it will host a recruiting event on Thursday, July 20 for women looking to join SPD.

The event will be held at the SRC Arena at Onondaga Community College from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Women can speak with female officers from different divisions, including the K-9 Unit, investigations and crime scenes.

Applications for the upcoming civil service exam will also be on hand.