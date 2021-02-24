Syracuse Police Department in final draft of 2021 reform plan but what changes are coming?

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Police reform in this country has been a hot button topic for years and many Central New York departments are in the final stages of completing their 2021 reform plans.

2020 certainly marked an historic year in numerous ways and the divide between law enforcement and communities being one of the larger takeaways.

The Syracuse Police Department is one of the agencies formalizing plans to better serve its citizens.

Syracuse Police Chief Kenton Buckner said that in agreement with Mayor Ben Walsh, the department needed a top-bottom reassessment.

That process began with looking at the department’s ‘Use of Force’ policy, usage of body worn cameras and its transgender policy. A starting point to be a better police department, while responding to the needs of the community.

If you look at that from a pillar standpoint, obviously that’s going to be policy, training, ​supervision and discipline and all of those things at one point or another, are addressed in the police reform initiative that we’re doing, in addition to some specific things that the community has asked for, but I think that we need to be genuinely engaged in that process Chief Kenton Buckner, Syracuse Police Department

In the 208 page reform documentation, mental health is another factor that’s a priority. Those changes include both internal and external for the Syracuse Police Department.

“Speaking about external first, we believe that police should not be the primary responder or first responder to individuals who are non-criminal having a mental episode, and we’ve already began the process of trying to address that with some of our partners,” Buckner explained. “Internally, we’re making sure that our officers have been trained in CIT training, some of the initial training that they receive during the training academy, and then we have individuals that are actually certified to respond to those kind of incidents.”

While using those experiences, those lessons are now being brought to the table and put into action.

“A partnership really only gains its value if both people genuinely are at the table working on these issues and it’s my job to make sure that we are as an organization we’re moving in the right direction and working on those things that have been brought to our attention,”

Chief Kenton Buckner

The Syracuse Police Department is still in the process of modifying its plans based on the feedback received from the Syracuse Common Council and community members.

The final draft of the reform plan is aimed to be submitted by March 15th. Until then, members of the community can submit feedback and concerns here.

Because of Governor Cuomo’s Executive Order No. 203 regarding the state’s police reform and reinvention collaborative, the final draft must be submitted by April of 2021.

You can also view the draft of the document in full by clicking this link.