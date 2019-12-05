Syracuse Police Department introduces transgender interaction policy

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department has released a new policy addressing how officers should interact with people who identify as transgender.
Under the new policy, officers must address the transgender people using pronouns, titles of respect, and the name as expressed by the individual. If members are uncertain about which pronouns to use, then the officer should respectfully ask that person for their preference.
The policy will be added to the curriculum for the Syracuse Regional Police Academy, which will begin a new class in January. Training of the new policy to the entire workforce is also planned.
