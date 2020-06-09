Interactive Maps

Restart NY

Coronavirus Coverage

Senior Spotlight


CNY Cases Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

Syracuse Police Department investigating break-in at Nottingham High School

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
Police at Nottingham High School_-3205816822160536676

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police Department is putting the public on the lookout after a break-in at Nottingham High School.

There was no sign of it when police first responded to an alarm that went off on Tuesday, June 2. But the next day a janitor found all the damage.

Some of the damage was in the cafeteria. Officers were rummaged through, desks were knocked over, fire extinguishers were deployed, surveillance cameras were torn down in the hallways and an interior window was broken.

Police do not believe anything was stolen, but they are not positive.

This is an ongoing investigation. If you know anything, please give the Syracuse Police Department a call at (315) 442-5222. Anyone who calls will remain anonymous.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Fugitive Count

468

Stay Connected