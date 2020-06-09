Syracuse Police Department investigating break-in at Nottingham High School

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police Department is putting the public on the lookout after a break-in at Nottingham High School.

There was no sign of it when police first responded to an alarm that went off on Tuesday, June 2. But the next day a janitor found all the damage.

Some of the damage was in the cafeteria. Officers were rummaged through, desks were knocked over, fire extinguishers were deployed, surveillance cameras were torn down in the hallways and an interior window was broken.

Police do not believe anything was stolen, but they are not positive.

This is an ongoing investigation. If you know anything, please give the Syracuse Police Department a call at (315) 442-5222. Anyone who calls will remain anonymous.