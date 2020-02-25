Syracuse Police Department investigating stabbing

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police are investigating a stabbing that happened on Monday.

Around 6:15 p.m., officers went to the Community General Hospital for a walk-in stabbing call.

When they arrived, they met with a man in his late 20s. He had multiple stab wounds to his abdomen.

The injuries appear to be non-life threatening, according to police.

Anyone with information about the stabbing has been asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222.

