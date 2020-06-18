Syracuse Police Department looking to purchase more body cameras for officers

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Right now, the Syracuse Police Department is using a free pilot program to provide body cameras to its officers. That program with Axon started a year ago. Since then, the mayor of Syracuse and Police Chief Kenton Buckner have brought on two more classes of officers, but when they joined, there weren’t enough cameras for them to have, too.

The first three responding officers on Mark Avenue last week happen to be apart of that new class of officers. At this moment, only around 105 officers do have body cameras. These are senior patrol officers who are testing the system out right now. Eventually, the department hopes to have 238 cameras for all patrol officers who could use them. When that happens, they will have to swap out the cameras involved in the free pilot program and purchase a whole new set of technology.

“We have substantial grants. They don’t cover it all, though. They don’t cover the full five years. They will cover the first year, possibly the first year and a half. But after that, if we can’t find further funding or grants, it will be city taxpayer money that continues on with that five-year contract,” said Deputy Chief Joe Cecile.

The total cost for that contract is around $2.1 million. Cecile says getting more cameras could take at least six months to a full year.

