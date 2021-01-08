Syracuse Police Department now has enough body cameras for all uniformed officers

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Friday, Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh announced that the Syracuse Police Department has acquired 220 body-worn cameras, which is enough for all uniformed officers on the force.

The Syracuse Police Department has also updated its Body-Worn Camera Policy, and they are asking the public to review and comment on it.

“When I became mayor, SPD had only 16 test model body-worn cameras available for use by all uniformed officers,” said Mayor Walsh. “The progress SPD has made from then to now is an important step forward and will serve as an additional way to keep both the officers and the community safe. Chief Buckner and I greatly appreciate the partnership of the New York State Attorney General, U.S. Department of Justice, and the Syracuse Common Council in making this implementation possible.”

Upon receipt of the full order of body-worn cameras during the summer, all uniformed officers are equipped with cameras, as well as 11 patrol sergeants, with the goal of outfitting the remaining 14 patrol sergeants in the future. SPD has registered the devices, linking each to individual officers. Integration with the Onondaga Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) system was also completed, allowing for the body-worn cameras deployed to-date with the ability to easily find time-stamped footage.

“Since the rollout, both the public and police officers have overwhelmingly supported the use of body-worn cameras,” said Chief Buckner. “I commend our officers and the many others in the department who have supported the implementation. SPD looks forward to continued future use.”