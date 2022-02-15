SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department will host its Syracuse Citizens Academy to educate the community on police training and tactics in an effort towards a better understanding of police authority and its limits.

Demonstrations from experienced police instructors will be shown, and individuals will have the opportunity to be trained in various legal and procedural aspects of policing.

Instructors will incorporate practical exercises into the curriculum after training to provide participants with an opportunity to put into practice what they have learned.

Topics of instruction include:

Syracuse Police Department Operations

Criminal Procedure Law

Use of Force

Criminal Investigations

Interactive Scenarios

Courtesy of Syracuse Police Department

Anyone interested in attending the 2022 Syracuse Police Department Syracuse Citizens Academy can contact the Community Relations Section via email at media@syracusepolice.org or call (315) 442-5210.

This course is not intended for those wanting to gain employment as a Police Officer. This is primarily to better understand ​law enforcement between community members and the police.