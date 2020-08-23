Syracuse Police Department working with SU Public Safety to control large gatherings at the University

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — We’re less than 48 hours away from the first day of classes at Syracuse University, and the blame surrounding students from the large gathering in the quad earlier this week has already begun.
A viral video showed at least 100 students gathering on the quad, many without masks.
NewsChannel 9 checked in with Syracuse Police Saturday and it turns out, they’re doing what they always do when SU students return in the fall.
Sergeant Matthew Malinowsi, public information officer for the Syracuse Police Department, said, “Every year, we typically have a special detail that will go out and will enforce unlawful parties that happen at the University. Whether it be underage drinking, excessive noise, trash all over the yard, so we have a detail that’s addressing that. That’s continuing.”
They’ll also be partnering with the Department of Public Safety to help monitor social distancing.
