Syracuse Police detail assigned to Skyline Apartments, trouble spot for crime in the city

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police will now provide a detail to the Skyline Apartments on James Street, a trouble spot for crime in the city.

The measure was approved by the Common Council on Monday.

Police have responded to the apartment complex hundreds of times in just the last year. The building is also where the murder of 93-year-old Connie Tuori in late February.

The new agreement with owners of the Skyline Apartments, Green National, police will stop by the complex on a daily basis and be stationed at that complex 7 days a week from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The city will pay for the additional security through its police account, but will then be reimbursed monthly by Green National.

Last week, Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh and Onondaga County announced steps being taken to force the apartment owners to make improvements to Skyline Apartments.