Syracuse Police Detective passes away from carbon monoxide poisoning

BRIDGEPORT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A heartbreaking time for Central New York law enforcement, friends and family of Syracuse Police Detective William Lashomb.

Lashomb passed away at his home on Sunday, nearly three weeks after the 36-year-old was found stricken with carbon monoxide poisoning on a boat on the Erie Canal.

Lashomb spent the night on his boat with 34-year-old Blair Dodge, who did not survive.

Detective Lashomb was a 13-year veteran of the Syracuse Police Department, receiving a number of commendations, including the department’s highest award.

Police from throughout the area escorted Lashomb from the hospital to his home in Bridgeport, where he spent his final days.

The Syracuse Fire Department also offered its condolences Sunday.