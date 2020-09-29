Syracuse Police find 15-year-old in possession of loaded gun during traffic stop

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police found a 15-year-old in possession of a loaded gun during a traffic stop on Thursday, Sept. 24.

Around 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 24, officers stopped a vehicle in the 400 block of Tully Street. During the stop, police said there was evidence of illegal drugs inside the car.

As officers investigated, they found that one of the occupants, a 15-year-old male, was in possession of a loaded handgun.

According to police, the handgun was stolen out of Virginia.

The 15-year-old suspect was arrested and charged with the following:

Criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree

Criminal possession of a firearm

Criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree

The driver of the car was arrested for an illegal drug possession charge and several traffic tickets, according to police.