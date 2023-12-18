SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police and Fire Departments will have a new home in the future.

On Monday, Dec. 18, the Syracuse Common Council approved a lease to be able to move the departments out of downtown Syracuse.

Lawmakers voted unanimously on the decision to approve Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh’s proposal to lease a privately owned vacant factory at 1153 West Fayette Street.

This building will now have a new purpose, becoming the city’s future public safety building.

The common council also approved the sale of City Hall Commons to a private developer for mixed-use.