Syracuse Police, Firefighters participate in “Shop with a Cop” at Destiny USA

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) The Syracuse Police and Fire Departments spent their Saturday with 25 children ahead of the holidays for the annual “Shop with a Cop or Firefighter” at Destiny USA.

Officers and Firefighters nominated 25 children who have been the victim of an unfortunate events on a shopping spree with funds that were received from various donors.

“We see kids that are on their worst days, we see events that are life changing that are traumatic in some way, so it’s really important for us to also be able to give these kids a great day,” Adam Clark from the Syracuse Fire Department said.

Officer Hanks was also at the mall in the Canyon Area to playing kids 16 and under for a chance to win a new pair of sneakers.