SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police officers were on patrol around 2:35 a.m. on May 19, when they were waved down by a man who told them he had just been stabbed.

The 34-year-old victim was in the area of S. Geddes Street and Delaware Street, when he showed officers that he had been stabbed in the hand.

He received medical care on the scene.

Suspect, 31-year-old Michal Brown, was identified and found a short time and distance later, police say.

Following an investigation, police found that Brown stabbed the victim during a dispute that took place in the 300 block of Putnam Street before police were notified.

Brown was arrested for: