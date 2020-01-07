Syracuse Police: Four men commit robbery inside a Colonial Laundromat

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — A Colonial Laundromat on the west side of Syracuse had unwanted visitors Monday night.
According to Syracuse Police, around 8:45 p.m. four men entered the Colonial Laundromat along the 100 block of Grand Ave with their faces covered.
One of the men had a gun, and the group stole personal items from someone inside the laundromat, according to detectives.
The men left the scene before police arrived.
Syracuse Police is asking anyone with information to call them at 315-442-5222.
This is a developing story and NewsChannel 9 will provide updates as we receive them.
