SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) Syracuse police say a 32-year-old gas station employee was shot and killed Sunday morning.

Investigators say the victim was working at the Blue Star Gas Station along the 1400 block of South Salina Street when he was shot. Police say the man was pronounced dead at the scene. The shooting happened around 8:45 a.m.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Syracuse police are asking anyone with any information that could help in the investigation to call 315-442-5222.