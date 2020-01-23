Syracuse Police get new Office of Professional Standards space

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Wednesday was move-in day for a small group of sergeants and lieutenants within the Syracuse Police Department.

“Yesterday we worked in the Public Safety building,” said Sgt. Christopher Dominick. “Today, we’re here.”

Dominick and his coworkers are in charge of cases that involve police investigating police. The complaints come from the public and deal with misconduct or mistreatment by a member of the Syracuse Police Department.

“We’ll talk to everybody involved,” said Dominick. “We’ll talk to the cops, we’ll talk to the person making the complaint. We’ll view camera footage.”

Instead of heading to the Syracuse Police Department to file a complaint against a police officer, you can head to the 7th floor of City Hall Commons.

This location is a block away from Syracuse City Hall and right across from the KeyBank in downtown Syracuse.

“I think it’s important that we be responsible to both the officer and the public,” said Police Chief Kenton Buckner. “Because we want the truth in these complaints. We want to find out, did the officer do something inappropriate? Has the citizen been harmed?”

This new office has been a goal of Buckner’s from the beginning. Now, they are expanding and hiring a civilian to transcribe all recorded interviews. This is something they have never done before.

They are also located right down the hall from the Citizen’s Review Board, which makes it easier for the two departments to work together.

“If there’s wrong doing, we want to know about it,” said Dominick.

Before the move, Buckner said they were behind on paperwork.

“I believe that, from a standpoint of public trust, I think having it in a more neutral site is more inviting to the public,” said Buckner.

Now, it should be easier to walk through their doors.

The office is still working on the new phone lines, so if you would like to call about a complaint, call the Public Safety building at (315) 442-5200 and you will be directed to the right place.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow Julia LeBlanc on Twitter @JuliaLeBlancNC9