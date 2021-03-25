Syracuse Police getting help from the air to combat illegal dirt bikes and ATVs

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police are putting together a team to go after illegal dirt bikes and ATVs without dangerous high-speed chases. The officers assigned to the unit help put a stop to something some say has spiraled out of control.

And going after illegal riders isn’t easy. Sgt. Tom Blake leads the team on the hunt for illegal dirt bikes and ATVs.

“Obviously, we’re at a huge disadvantage here. These vehicles can go a lot of places that our patrol cars can’t. Certainly, officers on foot wouldn’t be able to get to them as quickly as well,” Sgt. Blake said.

Escaping patrol cars may be easy for them, but police have another took in their toolbox: Air-1. It’s tough to outrun a helicopter, putting eyes in the sky. It is a safer way to run this operation.

“So Christie just asked us if the people down there, know, the ATVs know if we’re tracking them. It’s hard to say. We’re trying to keep our altitude up here, so we don’t become so apparent. We’re tracking them so we can get traffic en route to those people,” said Deputy Sheriff Mike Bradley, Air-1 Flight Officer.

Beyond the noise disrupting neighborhoods, these illegal riders create dangerous situations for drivers, too.

Sgt. Blake said, “Going through people’s backyards, hitting vehicles, then taking off, causing major safety concerns. They’re driving in reckless manners, you know. I believe the newest statistic is about 700 fatalities a year in the United States, dirt bikes, ATVs, and the like.”

Tickets handed out, and four-wheelers taken off the streets. Neighbors have complained to police that they no longer want the roar of the illegal bikes as part of the city landscape.

Syracuse Police want your help. They want photos, videos, and even tips on where the illegal bikes are stored. You can report tips anonymously through the SPD Tips mobile app.