SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department held a press conference at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 3, in the lobby of the Public Safety Building to talk about a gun trafficking investigation.

Chief Joseph Cecile, Onondaga County District Attorney William Fitzpatrick, Mayor Ben Walsh and other organizations were in attendance at the press conference.

According to Syracuse Police Chief Joseph Cecile, 16 handguns from out-of-state were recovered, and two individuals were arrested as part of a gun trafficking case involving 50 illegal handguns brought into Syracuse from Georgia.

On August 31, 2021, The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms (ATF) Syracuse requested information on a Georgia purchaser with ties to Syracuse because of multiple purchases in Georgia.

The person allegedly brought over 52 handguns from May 25, 2021, through September 2, 2021, and from September 28, 2021, through February 26, 2023, 16 of the handguns showed up in Syracuse and were recovered here.

On October 18, 2021, the purchaser of the 50 handguns reported they were stolen from their residence, however, the story was proven fictional as Syracuse Police had already recovered four of those guns.

“Gun violence is a complex issue that must be combated with a multi-problem strategy, and one of those problems must be stopping illegal handguns from flowing across state lines and into our community where they are used for violence and other crimes. So far in 2023, 96% of the illegal handguns that we’ve been able to trace have come from outside the state,” said Cheif Cecile.

Of the 16 handguns recovered, one was used in a murder-suicide and three are multi-use firearms and were used in multiple gun violence crimes, according to Chief Cecile.

Others have been recovered in the possession of documented Gang members. Three defendants from Syracuse with Georgia ties have been indicted by the Onondaga County District Attorney’s Office on a total of 150 felonies.

“Their smuggling instrumentalities of death into this community to clearly be used illegally,” said Onondaga County District Attorney Bill Fitzpatrick

This was not Syracuse Police’s first gun trafficking investigation and it won’t be their last, says Chief Cecile

“A flowing river of death and destruction has been dammed by the investigation that has ended today with the indictment of these two individuals. It is astonishing to me that the third individual, who will be named when they are in custody, legally purchased over 50 guns in Georgia,” said DA Bill Fitzpatrick

Mayor Ben Walsh stated that because of this investigation, lives will be saved.

“There is no doubt that lives will be saved as a result of this investigation and these charges. To those charged, there is blood on your hands,” said Mayor Walsh. “The unnerving and infuriating part of this is, we’ve recovered 16 guns, those other guns are out there and will likely be used in future crimes and homicides. The impact of the crimes that the individuals charged today participated in, will ripple for many years to come in the city of Syracuse.”