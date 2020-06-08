Syracuse Police hoping to bridge gap with community to stop increase in violent crime

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There’s been a recent jump in violent crimes in the city of Syracuse. Monday morning, witnesses told Syracuse Police two people were driving cars on the south side of the city around 9 a.m.

Both drivers crashed into each other and fired guns. One man was brought to the hospital with two gunshot wounds.

But why does it seem like there’s such an uptick in violent crime?

First, the COVID-19 pandemic swept through Central New York. Now, a nationwide Black Lives Matter movement for equality that has hit the streets of our own community, which has brought many people together.

However, the Syracuse Police Department reminds us that there’s still unrelated violence tearing us apart.

“It’s, unfortunately, a sad reminder of what we have to deal with police in our city and as much as we can always improve as a profession. We also need to improve as a community and really work together and stopping out this violence,” said Sergeant Matthew Malinowski, Syracuse Police Department.

Through much of the pandemic, Syracuse Police saw a decrease in crime within the city, specifically violent crime.

According to last week’s COMPSTAT report, there was an overall 9 percent decrease in crime across the city compared to 2019.

But with a significant jump in shootings in the past week, several of which happened all in one night and some even deadly, now is the time law enforcement hopes to further bridge the gap between officers and our neighbors.

We have some real challenges in this community that we need to solve. As much as I understand people may have their frustrations with police, we can’t solve all the crime alone. We definitely need the community’s help. A majority of these crimes are solved with witnesses, canvassing neighborhoods and people cooperating with police. So, that’s really this call to action that we’ve heard the community on some things, but we really need to come together, police and community, to stop out some of this violence within our community. Sergeant Matthew Malinowski, Syracuse Police Department

A new weekly crime report from the Syracuse Police Department is expected to be released on Tuesday, June 9 with the most recent statistics.

As always, anyone with information to help detectives in any of the crimes, you’re asked to call Syracuse Police at (315) 442-5222.

