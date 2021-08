SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) -Tuesday night saw the return of National Night Out.

Syracuse police hosted the big event at Kirk park Tuesday night. The whole idea is to build community-police relationships, under relaxed conditions.

“There’s no tension, we’re not on a call, we’re not dealing with like I said any sort of crime this is an opportunity if you come meet us. Interact with us and see that we’re humans, see that we wanna also meet you too,” said Sgt. Matt Malinowski.