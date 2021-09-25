Syracuse police identify 2 men killed in Eastwood crash

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse police have identified the two men who died in a car crash along the 2300 block of James Street near Greenway Veterans Memorial Park in the Eastwood neighborhood.

The crash happened on Saturday, September 18.

The driver is identified as 26-year-old Tyron West, the passenger is identified as 27-year-old Raquan Mitchell. Both men lived in Syracuse.

Just after 12:45 a.m. on September 18, police responded to the car crash near the Walgreens Pharmacy.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found two men inside the vehicle. One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene, the second victim died at Upstate University Hospital.

Syracuse Police continue to investigate. Anyone with information should call (315) 442-5200.