SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police have released the name of the city’s latest homicide victim.

On Thursday, July 21st, 2022, at around 9:18 P.M., Officers responded to the Clinton Plaza Apartments for a shooting with injuries call. Upon arrival, officers located John Turner, 52, of Syracuse, who had been shot in an apartment on the 13th floor. Turner was pronounced dead on the scene.

The investigation is active and ongoing; anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222.