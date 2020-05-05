Syracuse Police identify man killed in Sunday homicide

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police have identified the man who was shot and killed in Syracuse’s Eastside on Sunday.

Around 11:30 a.m., officers were called to the 200 block of Croly Street for a shooting. When they arrived, they found Anthony Perry, 36, with multiple gunshot wounds.

Perry was taken to Upstate University Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222.