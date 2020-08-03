Syracuse Police identify man killed on Neutral Court

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police have identified the man who was shot and killed last week on Syracuse’s north side.
Miguel Quintero, 30, was shot Thursday afternoon on the 100-block of Neutral Court, near Park Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene, becoming the 18th homicide victim this year for Syracuse.
Police haven’t yet released any suspect information, and continue to ask for help with the investigation. If you know anything, detectives can be reached at (315) 442-5222 or by using their tips app.
