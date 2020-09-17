Syracuse Police identify officer who appeared to shove man in face in Facebook video

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police have identified the officer who appeared on video shoving a man in the face.

Officer Michael Birklin, who was hired in 2014, showed up in a Facebook video that showed him shoving a man in the face.

According to police, the officers were called to Upper Onondaga Park following a suspicious person complaint.

Not far from there, a group of men was questioned by police as they matched the description of the complaint.

The video shows a member of the Syracuse Police Department face-to-face with another man, and they are exchanging words before the police officer shoves the man in the face.

Police did say that the man who was shoved by the officer was not arrested.

They also said another man in the group was charged with obstruction of governmental administration. This was due to the man trying to stop an officer from towing his car.

Birklin is on paid leave while the the department investigates.

Facebook video showing altercation between Syracuse Police officer and a community member: