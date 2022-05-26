SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After an eighth grader brought a loaded gun to a Syracuse school, and 19 children and their teachers were killed in school in Texas, Mayor Ben Walsh is now calling on the federal government to do more.

“Until we have uniform federal legistlation that is enforced across the board, we’re going to continue to have these challenges,” Walsh said. “Whether it’s people going across the border to buy extended clips or people going across the border to buy guns.”

Here in Syracuse, the city is addressing the violence. Recently, there have been a number of incidents at Syracuse schools including fights. So a month and a half ago police had an officer serve as a rover going to different schools.

“We currently have eight SROs that work in the school district right now,” said Syracuse Police Chief Joe Cecile.

Those SROs are primarily at the high school, but they do rove around. Chief Cecile said they’re adding a second rover to go to the other schools and respond to any issues.

“We may very well stop into one of these schools and an administrator might say ‘I saw this or I heard this or we just got a call from so and so.’ It might not be something we want to wait on. So they would respond to that,” Cecile explained.

According to the school district the eighth grader told school officials he brought the gun for protection outside of school. Cecile said police don’t have that information because the boy’s parents wouldn’t let police talk to him. The chief said it’s disconcerting that the boy might have felt that way.

“Beyond that I would say this, if you start carrying a gun around, you’re jumping on a train that’s going to lead one way or the other,” Cecile said. “Either prison or the graveyard”

He said if teens are feeling this way they should talk to their parents, community members, teachers or someone they can trust.

There are metal detectors at the high schools. Mayor Walsh said if the district decided to add them to other schools, he would support that.

The investigation ongoing. The gun is at the crime lab and authorities are working to determine if the 13-year-old might have brought the gun to school Monday.