Syracuse Police investigate 2 shooting scenes on Friday night

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police are investigating two shootings on Friday, each happening on the same street.
According to 911 dispatchers, the first call went out around 8 p.m. along the 300 block of West Colvin Street off South Salina Street.
They found a person who had been shot but the injuries were minor.
Then, a little while later, another shooting was reported in the 600 block of West Colvin Street. Their injuries are unknown as of Friday at 11 p.m.
If you saw what happened in either incident, give Syracuse Police an anonymous call at (315) 442-5222.
