Syracuse Police investigate 2 shootings and 2 stabbings Saturday night, 5 people injured

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Police had their hands full Saturday night, as they responded to two shootings and two stabbings. All four victims from the incidents are expected to survive.

According to a press release from Syracuse Police, the night began around 9:12 p.m. when officers responded to the 700 block of Catherine St. for reports of a shooting with injuries.

At the scene, officers found an 18-year-old man who had been shot in the shoulder. He was taken to Upstate Hospital, where he is expected to survive.

Police also say a home in the area was struck by gunfire during the incident.

Then at 10:27 p.m., officers responded to the 100 block of S. Salina St. for reports of a stabbing.

When officers arrived, they discovered a 26-year-old man who had been stabbed in the stomach. The victim is expected to survive, and he was brought to Upstate Hospital for treatment.

Just ten minutes after the reported stabbing, police got a call for a shooting with injuries near the 100 block of Neutral Ct.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot in the leg. A house in the area was also hit by gunfire and police found multiple bullet casings at the scene.

The victim was transported to Upstate Hospital, where he is expected to survive.

At approximately 11:39 Saturday night, police responded to the 100 block of Fernwood Ave. for reports of a stabbing.

When officers got to the scene, they found a 25-year-old man who had been stabbed multiple times in the chest. Police also discovered a 38-year-old woman who had been stabbed in the arm.

The woman was treated on scene, and the man was brought to Upstate Hospital, where he is expected to survive.

Then on Sunday, at approximately 12:10 a.m., officers responded to the intersection of Montgomery Street and East Adams Street for reports of shots fired.

At the scene, officers found several bullet casings, but no victims or suspects were located.

Police say all of these incidents are under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at 315-442-5222 or by using the Syracuse PD tips app.