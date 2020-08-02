Syracuse Police investigate 3 shots fired calls and 1 shooting Saturday night

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department had their hands full Saturday night, as they responded to three shots fired calls and one shooting.

According to police, officers first responded to Upstate Hospital at approximately 9:11 p.m. for a shooting with injuries investigation.

When they arrived at the hospital, officers learned a 36-year-old man had been shot in the buttocks.

The man is expected to survive, but police have limited information about where this incident occurred.

Then at approximately 10:57 p.m., officers were called to the 200 block of Furman St. for reports of shots fired.

When police arrived, they found evidence that shots had been fired, but no victims nor suspects were located at the scene.

Then, just one minute later, at 10:58 p.m., officers responded to the 2400 block of Midland Ave. for another shots fired call.

Police found several bullet casings and evidence that shots were fired at the scene, but no suspect information has been released.

The final shots fired call on Saturday came in around 11:27 p.m.

Officers responded to the 700 block of Bellevue Ave. and found evidence of shots fired, but no injuries were reported and there is no information on a possible suspect.

All four incidents are still under investigation by the Syracuse Police Department, and if you have any information you are asked to call 315-442-5222.