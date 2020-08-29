Syracuse Police investigate 4 shots fired calls from early Saturday morning, no injuries reported

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It was a busy morning for Syracuse Police, as they responded to four different shots fired calls in about four hours, no injuries were reported.

According to police, the calls started around 12:14 a.m. when they got reports of shots being fired near the 1400 block of S. Salina St.

At the scene, police found multiple bullet casings, but no injuries were reported.

A couple hours later at 2:16 a.m., police responded to the 1700 block of Butternut St. for another report of shots fired.

Police say when they arrived at the scene they found several bullet casings.

An investigation later revealed that a man fired a gun at a 30-year-old woman while she was driving her car. The woman fled the scene and later crashed the car at the intersection of Midler Avenue and Burnet Avenue.

The car was hit by the gunfire, but the woman reported no injuries.

The busy morning later continued around 2:32 a.m. when, according to police, officers responded to a home in the 1400 block of Burnet Ave. for reports of shots fired.

At the scene, police said the house had been struck by gunfire and no injuries were reported.

The busy morning for police wrapped up around 4:16 a.m. when they responded to the 200 block of Sabine St. for reports of shots fired.

According to police, officers found several bullet casings at the scene. No injuries were reported.

Police say all of these investigations are active and ongoing; anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at 315-442-5222 or by using our Syracuse PD tips app.