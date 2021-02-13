Syracuse police investigate a homicide near Westcott neighborhood

Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse police are investigating a homicide near the Westcott neighborhood. It happened on Feb. 13 at around 12:07 P.M., according to an SPD release.

Officers responded to 1813 E. Fayette St. for a death investigation. Upon arrival, Officer located a deceased male. The identity of the victim and the circumstances around his death are still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222. 

