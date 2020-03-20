Syracuse Police Investigate a Homicide

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse Police are now investigating after a man was shot and killed on the southwest side of the city.

Officers responded to the 600 block of West Onondaga Street at 5:40 p.m. on Thursday for a shots fired call.

When they arrived, they found a 39-year-old male who was shot in the head.

The male was transported to Upstate Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222.​