Syracuse Police investigate a late night stabbing

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police are investigating a late night stabbing on Syracuse’s north side.

Syracuse Police and emergency crews responded to Mary Street off of Strand Place and Carbon Street around 11:40 p.m. Monday for a stabbing call.

Police had the area roped off for several hours while on the scene.

NewsChannel 9 has reached out to Syracuse Police for more information. This story will be updated as that information becomes available.