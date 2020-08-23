Syracuse Police investigate after fight breaks out at Destiny USA’s Foot Locker Sunday afternoon

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A fight involving several men broke out at the Foot Locker located in Destiny USA Sunday afternoon.

According to Syracuse Police, officers were called to the Foot Locker in Destiny USA after a fight broke out around 3:30 p.m.

Police say the people involved in the fight had left the scene before officers arrived.









After an investigation, police believe several men were involved in the fight. Police also say an “edged object” was displayed during the fight, but it did not appear to be used.

No victims or suspects have been identified at this time.

The investigation is active and ongoing; anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at 315-442-5222 or by using the Syracuse PD tips app.