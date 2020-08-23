SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A fight involving several men broke out at the Foot Locker located in Destiny USA Sunday afternoon.
According to Syracuse Police, officers were called to the Foot Locker in Destiny USA after a fight broke out around 3:30 p.m.
Police say the people involved in the fight had left the scene before officers arrived.
After an investigation, police believe several men were involved in the fight. Police also say an “edged object” was displayed during the fight, but it did not appear to be used.
No victims or suspects have been identified at this time.
The investigation is active and ongoing; anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at 315-442-5222 or by using the Syracuse PD tips app.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- A different start to the semester for Syracuse University students
- President Trump announces plasma treatment authorized for COVID-19
- Syracuse Police investigate after fight breaks out at Destiny USA’s Foot Locker Sunday afternoon
- Bills QB Matt Barkley: “It’s 2020, we’re ready for anything this year”
- Oneida County suffers 3 COVID-19 deaths in the last 2 days
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App