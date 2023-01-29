SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department is currently conducting a standard use of force investigation after an incident early Saturday morning, January 28 in Armory Square.

Around 1:40 a.m. on Saturday, Officers working in Armory Square investigated larceny with a disturbance at Nick’s Tomato Pie in Armory Square and used force with a female subject who was being arrested.

After the use of force, the subject was transported to the Onondaga County Justice Center where AMR Ambulance treated her and transported her to Upstate Hospital for further treatment.

The subject was arrested and issued an appearance ticket for various charges at the hospital.

SPD has been in contact and met with local government officials, faith leaders, and community members who were concerned about the use of force incident and launched their standard use of force investigation at the time the incident occurred.

SPD tells NewsChannel 9 that this use of force, like all uses of force, are immediately investigated by a supervisor who responds directly to the scene.

Messages were also seen circulating around social media about the incident.

SPD will continue to review this incident, examining all available video evidence, including body-worn cameras, witness interviews, and an examination of the force used by Officers.

Anyone with information or video of this incident is asked to contact the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5200. ​