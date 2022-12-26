SYRCUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse Police responded to the 2400 Block of Midland Ave. for a shooting with injuries call at approximately 9:19 p.m. on Christmas night.

According to Syracuse Police, upon arrival, officers located a 37-year-old male near the roadway with multiple gunshot wounds to his body.

The victim was transported to Upstate Hospital by the American Medical Response (AMR) where he later died from his injuries.

The identity of the victim has not been released at this time and a suspect has not been identified.

Syracuse Police are actively investigating the scene and are asking the public to to avoid the 2400 Block of Midland Ave. at this time so investigators can continue to process the scene.

The investigation is active and ongoing, Syracuse Police are asking anyone who may have information regarding the incident or the suspect to call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222.

Anonymous reporting can be utilized through the Syracuse Police Department website. To submit a tip, click the “Public Information” tab, then select the “Anonymous Tips” tab.