Police identify 19-year-old dead after motorcycle crash in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police have identified the 19-year-old man who died after a motorcycle crash late Saturday night in Syracuse as Otiniel Imani.  Police were called to the corner of West Onondaga Street and Rich Street just after 10:00 p.m. for a crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle.  

The motorcyclist was taken to Upstate University Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.  

 The investigation is active and ongoing, anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at 315-442-5222.

