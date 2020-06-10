Syracuse police investigate deadly stabbing Wednesday morning

Syracuse police investigate a fatal stabbing in front of the Community Health Center on S. Salina St.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A little before 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Syracuse Police responded to the 800 block of South Salina Street for a stabbing call.

The location of the call was in front of the Community Health Center.

When officers arrived, they discovered a 44-year-old female who had been stabbed in the midsection.

The woman was transported to Upstate Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

The investigation is active and ongoing; anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222.