Interactive Maps

Restart NY

Coronavirus Coverage

Senior Spotlight


CNY Cases Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

Syracuse police investigate deadly stabbing Wednesday morning

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Syracuse police investigate a fatal stabbing in front of the Community Health Center on S. Salina St.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A little before 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Syracuse Police responded to the 800 block of South Salina Street for a stabbing call.

The location of the call was in front of the Community Health Center.

When officers arrived, they discovered a 44-year-old female who had been stabbed in the midsection.

The woman was transported to Upstate Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

The investigation is active and ongoing; anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected