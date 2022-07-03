Syracuse, NY (WSYR-TV) A 21-year-old man is in the hospital recovering from gunshot wounds to both legs. Syracuse police were called to Upstate University Hospital early Sunday morning after the victim had been driven to the hospital in private vehicle.

Police say the preliminary investigation reveals that the shooting took place at the intersection of North Geddes Street and Richmond Avenue. The victim is expected to survive.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Syracuse Police at (315) 442-5222.