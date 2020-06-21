Syracuse Police investigate five more shooting, shots fired incidents

SYRACUSE N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police are investigating several shootings and shots fired incidents that took place Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

According to a press release from Syracuse Police, officers responded to Upstate Community Hospital around 11:16 p.m. on Saturday, June 20. When officers arrived to the hospital, they found a 28-year-old man who had been shot in the leg. After talking with the victim, police believe the shooting occurred at the Family Dollar parking lot located at 2826 South Salina St. The victim is expected to survive.

At approximately 11:37 p.m., officers responded to the 100 block of Stewart Ct. for a reported shooting with injuries. When officers arrived to the scene, they discovered a 51-year-old man who had been shot in the leg. The victim was transported to Upstate Hospital, where he is expected to survive.

Syracuse Police were then called back to Upstate Hospital for another shooting with injuries investigation at approximately 11:58 p.m. on Saturday. When officers arrived, they found a 25-year-old man who had been shot in the leg. A preliminary investigation suggested the shooting happened in the 1300 block of South State St. Multiple bullet casings were found at the scene, and there were multiple vehicles that had been struck by gunfire.

The police’s busy night continued around 1:48 a.m. on Sunday, June 21, when officers responded to the 200 block of Onondaga Ave. for a shots fired call. Officers found several bullet casings at the scene, but no victims or damage were reported.

Officers responded to another shots fired call at approximately 3:18 a.m. on Sunday. When officers arrived to the 200 block of Wolf St., they found evidence of shots fired and several bullet casings were located. Syracuse Police report a vehicle was struck by the gunfire, but no victims were reported.

It is unclear at this time if any of these incidents are related, or if they are related to the shooting that injured nine people in the City of Syracuse Saturday night.

All of these investigations are ongoing, and anyone with information on any of these incidents should call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222. You can also submit a tip through the Syracuse PD app.

