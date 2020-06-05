Syracuse Police investigate four shootings Thursday night

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An active night for the Syracuse Police Department responding to multiple shootings in the City of Syracuse Thursday night into Friday morning.

Police responded to Neutral Court off of Pond Street just after midnight Thursday. One person was taken to the hospital from that scene.

Less than two hours later, another call to Craddock Street, off of Hillview and Glenwood Avenue came in at 1:45 a.m. Friday. One person was taken to the hospital from that scene.

Another shooting call was made last night around 11:55 off of East Raynor Avenue. We’re told a person went to the hospital in their personal car.

A fourth shooting call was made this morning off of West Borden avenue. One person was taken to the hospital, but no word on their injuries.

We are waiting to hear back from Syracuse police on these investigations. There is currently no suspect information available on these cases.

This is a developing story. Stick with NewsChannel 9 and LocalSYR.com for updates.

