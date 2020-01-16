Syracuse Police investigate missing teen

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police are turning to the public for help in locating a missing teen.

18-year-old Khadijah Davis was last seen on Thursday, Jan. 9 getting into a vehicle on the 300 block of Robinson Street.

Khadijah Davis

The vehicle is possibly red and was last seen traveling on Teall Avenue towards James Street at approximately 7:30 p.m.

The investigation is active and ongoing, anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at (315) 442- 5222.

