Syracuse Police investigate Monday morning shooting

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police are investigating after responding to a shots-fired call Monday morning.

At 8:53 a.m. officers responded to the 200 block of West Beard Avenue where they found a vehicle in the street that had been hit by gunfire.

Witnesses reported seeing two vehicles crashing into one another and shooting at each other.

A short time later, officers found one of the vehicles involved at the intersection of East Adams and Almond Street.

The driver of the vehicle suffered from a gunshot wound to the leg and arm. He was transported to Upstate Hospital and is expected to survive.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Syracuse Police at 315-442-5222.