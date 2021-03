SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County 911 dispatchers confirmed to NewsChannel 9, Syracuse Police are investigating a motor vehicle accident.

The call came in around 1:30 a.m. on Syracuse’s south side near the corner of East Bissell Street and South Avenue.

No word yet on the cause or any injuries.

This is a developing story. When we receive more information from Syracuse police, we will keep you updated.