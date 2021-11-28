Syracuse Police investigate overnight shooting

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two men were shot in the early morning hours on Sunday in the 300 block of West Genesee Street, according to Syracuse Police.

Officers responded to the location for a shooting with injuries call just after 2 a.m. Sunday morning and located evidence of shots fired, including a building and car that were struck by gunfire.

A short time later, a 29-year-old male and a 26-year-old male arrived at Upstate Hospital with injuries. The 29-year-old was shot in the arm and chest and the 26-year-old was shot multiple times in the lower part of his body.

Both victims are expected to survive. The investigation is active and ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222.

