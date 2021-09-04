Syracuse Police investigate Pearl Street homicide

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — A 27-year-old man was shot and killed early Saturday morning on Syracuse’s north side.

Police were called to the 500 block of Pearl Street, near the I-81 north on-ramp for a shots fired called.

When police arrived on the scene, they found the victim who had been shot in the upper part of his body.

The man was taken to Upstate University Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The name of the victim has not been released.

Police say the investigation is very active and ongoing.

Anyone with any information is asked to asked to contact the Syracuse Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (315)442-5222. All calls will be kept confidential.