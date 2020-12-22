1 dead after shooting in Syracuse’s south side

UPDATE: Officers responded to the 100 block of Clyde Avenue for a shots fired call. Around the same time, officers received reports that a car was crashed near a house in the 300 block of Hillview Avenue.

When officers responded to the car crash, they found a 21-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the head.

The male was pronounced dead on the scene.

The victim has not been identified at this time.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police are investigating a reported shooting on Monday night.

According to 911 dispatchers, the call went out around 8:45 p.m. in the area of Clyde and Hillview Avenues on the city’s south side.

A heavy police presence was at the scene when our crew arrived. Right now, there’s no suspect information, but the investigation is continuing.

Anyone who saw what happened should call in an anonymous tip to Syracuse Police at 315-442-5222.