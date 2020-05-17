Syracuse Police investigate Saturday evening shooting

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Syracuse Police Department is investigating a Saturday night shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

Officers were called to 100 block of East Raynor Avenue around 9:27 p.m. after multiple shots fired calls.

Upon their arrival, officers discovered numerous bullet casings in the street, and a short time later encountered a 58-year-old male who had been shot in the midsection.

The man, who was found just less than a mile north on Weiser Court, told officers he had been shot in the area of East Raynor Avenue.

He was transported to the hospital where he is expected to survive, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222.

